Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.310-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.0 million-$54.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.1 million.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of PPSI stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.

