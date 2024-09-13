PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Shares Down 5.6%

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 104,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 93,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

PJX Resources Stock Up 9.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 20.83.

PJX Resources Company Profile

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

