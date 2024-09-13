Plexus (LON:POS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.86

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.86 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.45 ($0.15), with a volume of 416129 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.15).

Plexus Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a market cap of £11.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14.72.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

