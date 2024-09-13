Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.57.

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $19.62.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $447,487.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $447,487.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 7,656 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $88,503.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 94,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,148.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,596 shares of company stock worth $804,530. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 67.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

