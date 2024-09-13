Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Shares Down 89.8%

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 89.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 287 ($3.75) and last traded at GBX 292.50 ($3.83). Approximately 255,021 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 232,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,880 ($37.66).

Polar Capital Technology Trust Stock Down 89.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,066.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,053.37. The stock has a market cap of £349.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Company Profile

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

