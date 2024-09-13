Polymesh 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.58 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. Polymesh has a market cap of $121.06 million and approximately $11.58 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000081 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.39 or 0.00259687 BTC.

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,087,563,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,087,253,000.210301 with 877,006,711.345381 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.22324808 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $6,647,240.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

