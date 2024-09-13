Popcat (SOL) Price Tops $0.73 on Top Exchanges (POPCAT)

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Popcat (SOL) has a market capitalization of $713.85 million and approximately $116.41 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Popcat (SOL) token can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Popcat (SOL) has traded up 47.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Popcat (SOL) Profile

Popcat (SOL) launched on December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official website is www.popcatsolana.xyz. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana.

Buying and Selling Popcat (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.66688663 USD and is up 8.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 214 active market(s) with $148,926,984.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

