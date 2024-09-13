Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.43.

Shares of POR opened at $47.55 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.63%.

In other news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,486 shares of company stock valued at $262,153. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $399,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $7,459,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 962.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

