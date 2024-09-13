PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,698,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 1,445,757 shares.The stock last traded at $22.74 and had previously closed at $22.74.

Several brokerages recently commented on PWSC. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Baird R W downgraded PowerSchool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie cut PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.80 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $191.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other PowerSchool news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $107,117.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,239,872.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PowerSchool news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $107,117.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,872.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Fred Studer sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $29,032.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 186,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,273.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,790 shares of company stock worth $3,155,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 15,274.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

