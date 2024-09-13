Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Short Interest Down 84.8% in August

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the August 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of PSZKY traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,509. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.4745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna’s previous dividend of $0.22. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Company Profile

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna provides various banking products and services in Poland and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Retail, Corporate and Investment, and Transfer center and other segments. It offers current and savings accounts, term deposits, private and electronic banking services, investment and insurance products, investment funds, electronic and mobile banking services, credit and debit cards, and consumer and mortgage loans, as well as corporate loans to firms and enterprises, developers, cooperatives, and property managers.

