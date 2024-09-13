Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.28 and last traded at $56.55. Approximately 82,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 276,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRAX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 61.47% and a negative net margin of 6,987.01%. Research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -8.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,548,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $32,707,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 100.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 373,131 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth about $18,878,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 127,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

