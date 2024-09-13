Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Insider Andy Brailo Sells 4,390 Shares

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) insider Andy Brailo sold 4,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $90,038.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andy Brailo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Premier alerts:

On Monday, September 9th, Andy Brailo sold 17,000 shares of Premier stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $346,970.00.

Premier Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $19.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.40. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $23.01.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.88 million. Premier had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Premier’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 131.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Premier from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PINC

Institutional Trading of Premier

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Premier by 86.3% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 349,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,720 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Premier by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Premier in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,241,000 after acquiring an additional 98,544 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.