Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Premier from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.94.

Premier Price Performance

PINC opened at $19.76 on Thursday. Premier has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.88 million. Premier had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 18,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $396,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,487,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $372,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,978.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 18,771 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $396,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,487,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,312 shares of company stock worth $3,154,400. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 349,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 161,720 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Premier by 29.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth $225,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth $468,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,241,000 after buying an additional 98,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

