Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,631 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $495,694,000 after buying an additional 368,685 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $154.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

