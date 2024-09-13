Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.16 Million Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 41,136 shares during the quarter. Black Stone Minerals accounts for 1.1% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Black Stone Minerals worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 121,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,188 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSM shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,412,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,133,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,239,767.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Black Stone Minerals news, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 357,005 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,412,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,133,128 shares in the company, valued at $44,239,767.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $109.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.24 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 64.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

