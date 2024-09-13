Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.61 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.6% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Zoetis by 89.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $190.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $86.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.52 and a 200-day moving average of $174.54. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.