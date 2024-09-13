Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSEARCA:SABA)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSEARCA:SABA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the second quarter worth $797,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $701,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $521,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SABA opened at $8.36 on Friday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $8.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Announces Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

