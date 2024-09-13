Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,872,000 after purchasing an additional 842,765 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,032,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 646.3% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 369,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 319,820 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 2,058.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 285,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 341.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 258,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

UTI opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.02 million, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTI. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

In related news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $1,192,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

