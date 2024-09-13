Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 245,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000. Ellington Financial makes up approximately 1.1% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Ellington Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 150.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 1,667.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 282,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266,746 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ellington Financial by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ellington Financial

In related news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $100,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 160,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,619.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of Ellington Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $100,845.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 160,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,619.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $71,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 179,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 73.16, a current ratio of 73.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 103.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

About Ellington Financial

(Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

