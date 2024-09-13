Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 56.2% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6,850.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 70.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE VOYA opened at $75.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.91. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $63.02 and a one year high of $76.75.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.64.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

