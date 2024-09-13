Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,314 shares during the period. Franklin Senior Loan ETF makes up about 2.1% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.64% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLBL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 250,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

FLBL opened at $24.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1632 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

