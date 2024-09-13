Probe Gold (TSE:PRB) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BMO Capital Markets

Probe Gold (TSE:PRB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Probe Gold Inc, a precious metal exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Novador property comprising 436 square kilometers, which includes the Monique, Pascalis, and Courvan trends and their deposits located in the city of Val-d’Or, Quebec.

