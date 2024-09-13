ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Shares Gap Down to $2.38

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.32. ProKidney shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 41,538 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ProKidney from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ProKidney from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on ProKidney in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

ProKidney Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $695.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.10.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ProKidney

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ProKidney by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 55,266 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ProKidney by 8.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in ProKidney during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProKidney Company Profile

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

