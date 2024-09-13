ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Stock Price Down 1.7%

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $71.22 and last traded at $72.72. Approximately 874,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,007,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.96.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.11.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Headlands Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

