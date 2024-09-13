Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) CFO Sells $631,891.47 in Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $631,891.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of PTGX traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.02. 610,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,177. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.17. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PTGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTGX
Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Protagonist Therapeutics
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.