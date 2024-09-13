Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) CFO Sells $631,891.47 in Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $631,891.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of PTGX traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.02. 610,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,177. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.17. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PTGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

