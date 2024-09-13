PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the August 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
PPERY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.78. 19,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,552. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.