PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the August 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

PPERY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.78. 19,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,552. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

