PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162,600 shares during the period. PTC comprises about 2.5% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.60% of PTC worth $130,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $913,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in PTC by 9.2% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in PTC by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 58,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after buying an additional 32,512 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,540,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $717,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,408.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,330 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

PTC stock opened at $170.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $194.24.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

