PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Trading Up 5.7%

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.69 and last traded at $34.56. 45,235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 858,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W raised shares of PTC Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.64.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $77,191.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,124.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.