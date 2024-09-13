Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Stock Price Down 7%

Purple Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 318,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 197,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Purple Biotech from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Purple Biotech alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PPBT

Purple Biotech Stock Up 7.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a market cap of $9.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Biotech Ltd will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Purple Biotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Purple Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,882,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 8.54% of Purple Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.