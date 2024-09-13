Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoNation in a research note issued on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.83. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $17.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.01 EPS.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AutoNation

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of AN opened at $160.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $123.81 and a twelve month high of $197.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.76 and a 200-day moving average of $164.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,880,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,777,090.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,794,659.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $17,621,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,880,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,777,090.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,959 shares of company stock worth $39,346,744 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,222,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 107,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after buying an additional 18,278 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoNation

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.