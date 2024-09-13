Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for OUTFRONT Media Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note issued on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for OUTFRONT Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OUTFRONT Media’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.60. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research raised their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

OUT opened at $16.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. OUTFRONT Media has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $17.27.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Quarry LP increased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Articles

