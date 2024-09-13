Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Vermilion Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VET. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.00.

TSE VET opened at C$12.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.33. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$11.87 and a 52 week high of C$21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.62.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.95). The business had revenue of C$478.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$514.63 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%.

In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 5,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.54 per share, with a total value of C$67,700.00. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.66%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

