Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Decreased by Sidoti Csr

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amerigo Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, September 12th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Amerigo Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Amerigo Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.77 million.

Shares of ARREF stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Amerigo Resources has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.70, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.0217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.95%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

