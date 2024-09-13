Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) Reduced by Zacks Research

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for GAP in a research note issued on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GAP’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GAP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of GAP opened at $20.54 on Friday. GAP has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

