Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a report issued on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of PEG opened at $83.31 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.48%.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,965. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $215,074,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 315.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,206,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,590,000 after buying an additional 1,674,827 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $71,298,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,426,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,763,000 after purchasing an additional 732,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 73.9% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,572,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,978,000 after purchasing an additional 667,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

