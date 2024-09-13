Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) Insider Vanessa Hudson Acquires 76,269 Shares

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN – Get Free Report) insider Vanessa Hudson acquired 76,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$6.74 ($4.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$513,747.98 ($342,498.66).

Qantas Airways Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,241.84, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Get Qantas Airways alerts:

Qantas Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.