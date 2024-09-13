Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Stock Holdings Increased by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,271,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778,005 shares during the period. Qiagen comprises 6.6% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned 2.31% of Qiagen worth $216,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,815,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,856,000 after purchasing an additional 83,371 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,481,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,526,000 after purchasing an additional 26,078 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1,211.4% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 47,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 43,612 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,196,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,963,000 after purchasing an additional 393,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 124.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 41,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QGEN. Wolfe Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. Qiagen has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Qiagen had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

