Qsemble Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,360,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 108,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

