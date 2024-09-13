Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $954,000 Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Globant were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Globant by 1,079.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Globant by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,323,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $315,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Trading Down 1.8 %

GLOB stock opened at $197.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.37. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $151.68 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $587.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globant from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLOB

Globant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.