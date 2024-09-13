Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $1.12 Million in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 366.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,080,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348,391 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,568 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,355,000 after purchasing an additional 583,078 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,981,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,040,000 after purchasing an additional 54,051 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In related news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 5,849 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $200,035.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,964.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $260,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,539.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 5,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $200,035.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,964.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 187.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

