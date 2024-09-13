Qsemble Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,180 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,609,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,599,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,478,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $166.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.59 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.70.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZS. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho cut Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.39.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

