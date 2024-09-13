Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 121,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $2,622,118.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 121,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $2,622,118.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,325,322 shares of company stock worth $26,225,912 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $21.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.27 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $24.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

