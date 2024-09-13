Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 29,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

TPH opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,117,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.