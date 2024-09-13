Qsemble Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,183 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on M. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

M opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.67 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,300.00%.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,665 shares of company stock valued at $842,372 over the last 90 days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

