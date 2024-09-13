Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 432 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $204.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.64 and a 200-day moving average of $203.21. The company has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

