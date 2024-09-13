Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $848,000 Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $403.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $235.79 and a fifty-two week high of $443.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $409.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

