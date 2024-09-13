QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $164.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.63.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

