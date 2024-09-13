QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.53.

QuantumScape Trading Down 1.2%

QS opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.66.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 50,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $302,944.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,184,745 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,622.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 50,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $302,944.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,184,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,622.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $76,931.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,453.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 920,011 shares of company stock worth $5,518,791 over the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in QuantumScape by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in QuantumScape by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,828,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,306,000 after acquiring an additional 796,723 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 678,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

