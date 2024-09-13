Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.75.

Rambus Trading Down 4.0 %

RMBS stock opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. Rambus has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $76.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.45.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 48.31% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Rambus by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

