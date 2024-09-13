Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lowered its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W cut Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $33.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $207.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

